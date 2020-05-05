Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $267,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in 3M by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 185.4% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in 3M by 7.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,860,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

