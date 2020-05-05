Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. 3,752,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,490. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

