Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $604,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,980,000 after buying an additional 678,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

NYSE:SYK traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,408. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

