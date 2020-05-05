Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. 1,722,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $186.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

