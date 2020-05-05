Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,041 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,876 shares of company stock worth $8,526,648. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.45. 1,500,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,309. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

