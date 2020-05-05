Sandy Spring Bank Sells 4,085 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Novartis by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,818. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

