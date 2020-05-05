Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 3,868,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,268. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

