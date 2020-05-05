SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of ETR SAP traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €106.96 ($124.37). 1,754,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.14. SAP has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a twelve month high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

