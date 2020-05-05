Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 379,511 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,511 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $137,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.53. The company has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

