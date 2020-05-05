Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.11. The stock had a trading volume of 535,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

