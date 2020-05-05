Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,443 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after buying an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. 4,265,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

