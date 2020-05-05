Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of CATH stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,662. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

