Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.06. The company had a trading volume of 553,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

