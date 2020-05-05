Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. 1,064,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

