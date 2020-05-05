Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,687,000.

VUG stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.37. 24,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,292. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.54.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

