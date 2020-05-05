Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 90,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 199,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 91,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,286,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

