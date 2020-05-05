Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,725. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

