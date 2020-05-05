Savant Capital LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.29. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.