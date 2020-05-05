Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,312. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.