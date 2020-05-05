Savaria (SIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Savaria to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$96.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.70 million.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of TSE SIS traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.15. 65,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Savaria has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$14.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 million and a P/E ratio of 21.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.