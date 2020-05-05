Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

SLB stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. 6,644,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,736,188. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

