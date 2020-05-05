Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 5,038 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 18.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.77. The firm has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

