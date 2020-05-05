Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,678 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

FNDX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. 598,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,909. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

