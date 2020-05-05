Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $90.97. 626,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

