Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Gratus Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 781,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

