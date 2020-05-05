Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 185,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. 781,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

