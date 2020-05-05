Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Voit & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,138.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

