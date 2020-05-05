Scotiabank Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$34.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Shares of TSE CPX traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.02. 371,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,649. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$20.23 and a 1 year high of C$38.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$683.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.9137211 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

