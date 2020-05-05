Scotiabank Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$87.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$78.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

PBH stock traded up C$1.91 on Tuesday, reaching C$82.91. 41,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,982. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$959.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$947.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

