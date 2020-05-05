Scry.info Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $526,498.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.02309971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00189280 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.