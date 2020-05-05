Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

NYSE SEE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,083. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.