Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of ($3.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

SHIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

