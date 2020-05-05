Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Grace & Co in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 67.15% and a net margin of 7.52%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

