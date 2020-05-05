Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ: EYES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2020 – Second Sight Medical Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

4/22/2020 – Second Sight Medical Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

4/20/2020 – Second Sight Medical Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

4/14/2020 – Second Sight Medical Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

4/10/2020 – Second Sight Medical Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

4/9/2020 – Second Sight Medical Products was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Second Sight Medical Products was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Second Sight Medical Products had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

EYES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 21,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Second Sight Medical Products Inc alerts:

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 183.76% and a negative net margin of 994.14%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.