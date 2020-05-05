Seele-N Price Tops $0.0791 (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Seele-N has a market cap of $55.33 million and $12.17 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.72 or 0.03772736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00058190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011273 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

