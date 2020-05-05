Sentient Coin Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $424,065.37 and approximately $4,350.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00878188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029904 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00167616 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001675 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.