Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Service Co. International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after buying an additional 383,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,650. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

