ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 1,400 Shares

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE NOW traded up $16.00 on Tuesday, hitting $370.64. 2,975,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.58. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $376.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

