ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $5,809,372.38 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $3,754,308.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32.

On Monday, February 10th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76.

NYSE:NOW traded up $16.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.64. 2,975,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.58. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $376.18. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $335.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

