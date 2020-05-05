ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $859,777.92 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $859,777.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NOW traded up $16.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.64. 2,975,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,243. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $376.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

