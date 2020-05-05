Sesen Bio (SESN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sesen Bio to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). On average, analysts expect Sesen Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SESN remained flat at $$0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 852,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

