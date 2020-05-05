Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at CSFB

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CSFB from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.99. 179,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,951. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.84. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $1,380,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,344,000 after purchasing an additional 207,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after buying an additional 224,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 638,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after buying an additional 638,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,615,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,221,000 after buying an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

