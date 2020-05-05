Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $49.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. 1,911,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.84. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $1,380,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.