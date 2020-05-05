Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,864. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

