Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,338 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.25. 5,259,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.29, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $163.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,043 shares of company stock worth $63,743,628. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.