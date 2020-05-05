SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%.

SIBN stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. SI-Bone has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,226 shares of company stock worth $239,435 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

