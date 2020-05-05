Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Siemens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Siemens stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Siemens has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Siemens will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

