Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SEMHF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Sunday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEMHF remained flat at $$44.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.