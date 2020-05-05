Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.09 ($46.61).

SHL traded down €0.43 ($0.50) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.77 ($46.24). 573,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a one year high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

