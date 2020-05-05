Sientra (SIEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Sientra has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIEN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 5,243,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

